Frequent pipeline bursts leave residents worried in Tiruchi

April 11, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent bursts in the pumping lines of the underground drainage network in the city have heightened concern among residents and activists in Tiruchi.

Residents said that such instances had become too frequent in recent months. When the pipes burst, a portion of the road is damaged and sewage overflows raising a stink in the nearby areas.

The pipes have burst nearly half a dozen times at different locations in the city in the last few months. On Wednesday, it was along Gandhi Road near Srirangam bridge. A portion of the road caved in, leaving a crater of about six to eight feet deep due to high pressure.

In March, the officials found sewage mixing with drinking water due to the breakage of sewer lines near the District Court complex in Cantonment. A section of the road was dug up to facilitate the repair work, and the U-turn near the area was closed to traffic, causing hardship to road users.

Similarly, because of burst in the major pumping line, which carries untreated sewage water from Srirangam to the pumping station in Khajamalai, the sewage was discharged into a stormwater drain near Senthaneerpuram service road, raising a stink in the locality. Although the pipes were replaced, the issue keeps recurring. This was the second such incident in the last five months.

According to H. Ghouse Baig, an activist, these pipes were laid 15 to 20 years ago and had become rusty and worn out. “The sewer lines are breaking down frequently unable to withstand the pressure. The pipelines need to be replaced considering have become old,” he said.

Apart from pipeline bursts, the city is being hit by minor seepage and overflowing manholes at several spots, including residential areas and major roads such as Alexandria Road in Cantonment. “The issue continues to crop up very frequently. The civic body should devise a comprehensive plan to find a permanent solution to the problem,” said Thangavelu, a resident.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said such pipeline bursts occur due to the pressure build-up inside the main pumping line. “The bursts are being attended to as and when they are reported. The efficiency of the sewage pipes will be checked to avert such issues,” he added.