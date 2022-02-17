Frequent inundation of colonies major irritant in K. Abishekapuram zone

Residents seek concrete measures, removal of encroachments

The absence of a proper storm water drainage system and recurring inundation of low-lying colonies during monsoon seasons has been a major issue of concern for residents in K.Abishekapuram zone of Tiruchi Corporation.

Although several residential colonies in the 16 wards in the zone still lack other basic amenities too, repeated flooding and inability of the Corporation to find a permanent solution to the problem remains an irritant.

The last monsoon too witnessed flooding of many residential colonies due to heavy discharge in the Koraiyar, bringing back the spotlight on the perennial problem now. Notwithstanding the repeated assurances, authorities have not been able to remove encroachments on drainage channels, which serve as the city’s primary storm water drainage network.

The city has a network of canals which serve as storm water drains. But the Corporation has failed to check encroachments and shrinkage of the canals. The Thennur Rettai Vaical, Kathirikai, Kathan, Kottai, Virupachipuram, Vannarapettai, Kathan, Thotti, Devadhanam, Tharanallur and several other canals have almost turned into massive open drainages and also carry rainwater into the Cauvery. The canals have been heavily encroached upon, reduced to just three-five feet from their original width of 15 to 20 feet.

Residents point out that flooding of low-lying areas has been a recurrent phenomenon since the late 1990s due to rapid urbanisation around Karumandapam along Dindigul highway, Vayalur Road, Kuzhumani Road, Chinthamani area, Woraiyur and other places. Poor maintenance of the network of open drains that serve as storm water drains to discharge the rainwater into the Cauvery has made the problem acute.

Citing the problem faced by residents in Karumandapam area during the previous monsoon, C. Balasubramanian, secretary, Karumandapam Exnora Flood Prevention Committee, observes that rainwater from the upper reaches of Koraiyar and other water courses in Pudukottai district flows into the city across Karumandapam.

“The water has to necessarily run into the Kudamuritti through a drainage flowing through Keezh Pokki vent near Selva Nagar. The drainage canal running down adjacent to National College has been heavily encroached upon. The encroachments have to be removed impartially and the drainage has to be re-built as a concrete structure,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.

Strangely the issue has not been part of the political narrative in the run-up to the urban local body elections in the city. But a section of residents feels that the prospective councillors should ponder over the issue. “The Corporation has to come up with a permanent solution; they should first start by identifying encroachments and clearing them. The elected representatives of the zone should work in tandem to overcome the problem,” said R. Gopal, a resident.