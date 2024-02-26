Frequent incidents of cattle run overs has railway authorities worried

February 26, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent incidents of cattle run overs and alarm chain pulling by trains in Tiruchi Railway Division have caused concern among officials here as they often impact on punctuality.

As many as 122 cases of cattle run overs have been reported on Tiruchi-Villupuram Main Line and another 62 cases have been reported on the section in the chord line since April 2023 to February 2024, said M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, while addressing a press conference here recently.

“Despite awareness programmes and fencing at vulnerable areas, incidents of cattle run overs are being reported every other day. Though there are cow catchers [cattle guard], incidents involving big animals could even lead to derailment,” he said.

Incidence of cattle run overs are found to be high near habitations and rural areas.

Divisional officials said that about 20 vulnerable places had been identified and fences erected to keep the animals at bay. However, it would not be feasible to take up fencing everywhere. Since nobody comes forward to claim ownership of the cattle that are run over, it is difficult to book cases against them.

The railways would continue to raise awareness on the issue and book offenders where possible, Mr. Anbalagan said emphasising the need for cattle owners to ensure that their animals did not stray on to railway lines.

Besides incidents of cattle run over, 191 cases of alarm chain pulling were reported on Tiruchi-Villupuram Main Line in the division since February last year. The Railway Police Force booked a few persons who indulged in chain pulling without sufficient cause. But often, the persons run away, making it difficult for authorities to penalise them.

Pulling of alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause attracts legal action under Section 141 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, which provides for punishment of imprisonment that may extend to one year or fine which may extend to ₹1,000 or with both.