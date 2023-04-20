Frequent disruptions in water supply a concern for Karumandapam residents

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent disruptions in water supply due to the damage to pipelines by the machinery engaged for underground drainage (UGD) works have raised concern among the residents of Karumandapam in the city.

Karumandapam is among the areas where UGD works were under way. A large number of men and machinery have been deployed to execute UGD works in most of wards 55 and 56. Though the work have begun since January in Karumandapam, the focus has shifted to areas such as RMS Colony and nearby areas.

Since the workers began earthworks on RMS Colony’s main road, local residents complain that the water supply to several residential areas have been hit mainly due to damage to the pipelines caused by the earth movers engaged in underground drainage works. While digging the earth so as to place sewage mains, they said that drinking water pipelines had suffered damages at several locations, thereby developing burst or leakages on pipelines.

It is claimed that several areas went without a supply of drinking water on April 1, 3 and 8 after supply lines were damaged by the earth movers. The local residents had to take up the issue with the Corporation authorities. The drinking water supply was resumed after the issue was taken to the notice of Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan. The same issue occurred on pipelines near first and sixth streets on RMS Colony main road on Tuesday, thereby disrupting the water supply again.

An earthmover engaged by the State Highways Department for constructing a stormwater drain on the Tiruchi-Dindigul highway was said to have damaged the pipeline at the entrance of RMS Colony. Affected residents have again taken up the issue with the Corporation authorities.

“Except for a few, most of the workers engaged in UGD works carry out earth digging work and placing pipes in the deep pits in a haste. They have poor knowledge on the underneath drinking water lines, telephone cables and others. It has often resulted in damage of drinking water lines,” said S. Kumaresan, a retired BSNL officer and resident of RMS Colony.

He said that the Corporation workers should apprise the workers about the underground utility lines before they take up the work. Supervisors should be appointed for every ward.