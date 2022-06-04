Frequent accidents at MGR statue roundabout raise concern

Traffic congestion at MGR statue roundabout near district court is one of the major entry points for commuters in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Incidence of minor accidents involving vehicles crossing the MGR roundabout in the city has raised concern among motorists.

The roundabout, situated near the district court on Bharathidasan Road in Cantonment, has been serving as a junction for commuters heading to various parts of the city. Until recently, the link road leading to the roundabout from Anna Nagar remained closed since the new roundabout was established about six years ago. It was reasoned that if the traffic was allowed from Anna Nagar link road it would check the flow of vehicles coming from Puthur.

However, the city police have recently brought a change and allowed vehicles from Anna Nagar link road to cross the roundabout. It seems that the decision augurs well and the traffic flow does not get affected.

But the motorists heading to Anna Nagar link road from Lawsons Road and those from Bharathidasan Road heading to Anna Nagar link Road and Puthur find it extremely to difficult to cross the self-regulatory roundabout. Similarly, the commuters from Puthur also face the issue. They tend to clash with one another while trying to overtake so as to drive forward on their intended roads. It often creates traffic snarls and the commuters enter into an exchange of words frequently. It is said that there have been frequent incidents of minor accidents involving vehicles crossing the roundabout.

The problem is acute especially for motorists approaching from Puthur and Lawsons Road. Except for one or two hours during the non-peak hours, the problem persists throughout the day.

“It becomes increasingly difficult to cross the roundabout from at least three directions. The motorists have to be extremely patient to wait for the turn and drive carefully. Otherwise, we will end up in trouble,” says Janardhanan of Bheema Nagar, a motorist.

Though the police have established a traffic signal, it is hardly used apparently due to reservation in view of another signal functioning just a few metres away near the Cantonment police station on Bharathidasan Road.

Considering the sharp increase in a number of vehicles crossing the roundabout, motorists say the traffic police should study the problem in detail so as to find a solution to ensure free flow of vehicles.