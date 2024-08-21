ADVERTISEMENT

Frequency of Nagapattinam-Sri Lanka ferry service reduced to three days a week

Published - August 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The frequency of passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka has been curtailed to three days a week, its operator Indsri Ferry Services Private Limited announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ferry service had resumed on August 16 with a new vessel, “Sivagangai” operated as a daily service. However, bookings on both directions have been fewer than expected.

The service will now be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The revised schedule will continue until September 15, the company said in a statement.

Initially launched on October 14, 2023, with the vessel “Cheriyapani,” the ferry service was suspended just days later due to the northeast monsoon. Plans to relaunch in May 2024 were delayed and eventually cancelled, causing disappointment among travellers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US