Frequency of Nagapattinam-Sri Lanka ferry service reduced to three days a week

Published - August 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

The frequency of passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka has been curtailed to three days a week, its operator Indsri Ferry Services Private Limited announced on Wednesday.

The ferry service had resumed on August 16 with a new vessel, “Sivagangai” operated as a daily service. However, bookings on both directions have been fewer than expected.

The service will now be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The revised schedule will continue until September 15, the company said in a statement.

Initially launched on October 14, 2023, with the vessel “Cheriyapani,” the ferry service was suspended just days later due to the northeast monsoon. Plans to relaunch in May 2024 were delayed and eventually cancelled, causing disappointment among travellers.

