ADVERTISEMENT

Frequency of ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka increased by one more day in a week

Updated - September 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The service, which was reduced to three days a week due to lower-than-expected bookings, will now be operated on Saturdays too starting 21st September 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka will add an extra weekly sailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service, which was reduced to three days a week due to lower-than-expected bookings, will now be operated on Saturdays too starting 21st September 2024.

The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. However, passenger demand prompted the company to reduce the frequency to thrice weekly, running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with this schedule maintained until 15th September.

Starting from 21 September, the service will include an additional sailing on Saturdays.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passengers can book tickets via the official website www.sailindsri.com, the ‘Sail IndSri’ app on Google Play Store and App Store, or through registered travel agents. The addition of the extra weekly sailing is part of IndSri’s efforts to better serve the growing demand for cross-border travel between India and Sri Lanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US