Frequency of ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka increased by one more day in a week

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka will add an extra weekly sailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service, which was reduced to three days a week due to lower-than-expected bookings, will now be operated on Saturdays too starting 21st September 2024.

The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. However, passenger demand prompted the company to reduce the frequency to thrice weekly, running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with this schedule maintained until 15th September.

Starting from 21 September, the service will include an additional sailing on Saturdays.

Passengers can book tickets via the official website www.sailindsri.com, the ‘Sail IndSri’ app on Google Play Store and App Store, or through registered travel agents. The addition of the extra weekly sailing is part of IndSri’s efforts to better serve the growing demand for cross-border travel between India and Sri Lanka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.