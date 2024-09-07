GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Frequency of ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka increased by one more day in a week

Updated - September 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. File photo

The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka will add an extra weekly sailing.

The service, which was reduced to three days a week due to lower-than-expected bookings, will now be operated on Saturdays too starting 21st September 2024.

The ferry service, which resumed on 16th August 2024 with the new vessel “Sivagangai,” initially operated daily. However, passenger demand prompted the company to reduce the frequency to thrice weekly, running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, with this schedule maintained until 15th September.

Starting from 21 September, the service will include an additional sailing on Saturdays.

Passengers can book tickets via the official website www.sailindsri.com, the ‘Sail IndSri’ app on Google Play Store and App Store, or through registered travel agents. The addition of the extra weekly sailing is part of IndSri’s efforts to better serve the growing demand for cross-border travel between India and Sri Lanka.

Published - September 07, 2024 11:19 pm IST

Related Topics

waterway and maritime transport / India-Sri Lanka

