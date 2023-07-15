French National Day celebrated in Karaikal 

July 15, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - KARAIKAL

The Karaikal district administration on Friday observed the 234th-anniversary celebrations of French National Day, which marks the storming of the Bastille fort-prison in 1789 to trigger the historic French Revolution.

In Karaikal, officials from the French Consulate in India, French citizens, former officials from France military, and school students participated in the celebrations. Collector A. Kulothungan and Senior Superintendent of Police Manish paid floral tributes at the French War Memorial near the Collectorate.

The celebration of French National Day this year has gained significance as both countries observe the 25th year of strategic partnership in bilateral ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the Guest of Honour in the Bastille Day celebrations in France on Friday.