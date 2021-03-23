Freight operations begin at Mannargudi

Freight operations have begun at Mannargudi railway station.

According to official sources, the functioning of the railway station — established by the British — was suspended in 1974 and revived in 2011. At present, six passenger services are being operated from the station.

The plea to commence freight operations from the station along with passenger service was addressed by Southern Railway with paddy bag loading operations starting at the freight yard on Monday.

Around 2,000 tonnes of paddy bags were brought to the yard in 159 lorries and were loaded in 59 wagons, which would be heading to Hosur.

Commencement of freight operations from Mannargudi would help generate employment opportunities for unskilled labourers in the region as they would be engaged to load paddy bags and unload raw materials for a urea manufacturing unit at Pamani near Mannargudi, the sources added.