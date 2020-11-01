Freedom fighters honoured on Puducherry Liberation Day

Karaikal

01 November 2020 19:54 IST

Freedom fighters were honoured during the Puducherry Liberation Day celebrations at Karaikal on Sunday.

Accompanied by District Collector Arjun Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt and other senior officials, Agriculture Minister of Puducherry R. Kamalakannan honoured the freedom fighters after unfurling the national flag and inspecting the guard of honour presented by uniformed personnel.

In his address, Mr. Kamalakannan said Karaikal district has been sanctioned ₹ 702.29 crore during 2020-21 for implementation of schemes and expenditures, that includes ₹ 21.57 crore for road works, ₹ 21.12 for infrastructure development and ₹ 13.52 crore for central schemes.

Advertising

Advertising

For removal of prosopis juliflora on farmland that had been left fallow due to shortage of water in the Cauvery river, subsidy of ₹10,000 per hectare would be provided for a maximum of two hectares. As for those who have been cultivating the land for the last three years, the money will be given as arrears.

The Minister also unveiled proposals for modernisation of poultry units in Kottucherry area, and establishment of a new campus for Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology at a 25-acre site in Srumavilangai.

A sum of ₹7 crore has been earmarked for first phase of infrastructure development for the campus, he said.

The Nehru Market that has been modernised by keeping the heritage features intact, with ₹10.05 crore World Bank funding and would be handed over to the Municipality soon for being put to public use, Mr. Kamalakannan said.

There was progress in the Karaikal-Peralam rail link project for which the Central Government has sanctioned ₹ 177.69 crore, he said.