Freedom fighter passes away

P. Rajadurai Michael, centenarian freedom fighter, Retired Deputy Director of Rural Development, passed away on Saturday in Tiruchi. He was 101.

He is survived by two sons and four daughters. Born on January 24, 1921, in Tiruvannamalai district to Ranger Packinathan Michael and Sornammal, he worked alongside Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose and was arrested for his participation in the Quit India Movement.

The late freedom fighter had served as Director of Agriculture Finance Corporation in Mumbai. As Director of Action for Food Production, he designed several projects for South Asian and South African countries on agrarian economy, water resource management, and tribal development.

In 1963, he graduated from Cornell University with a Master’s degree in Economics presenting a thesis in agricultural extension. He is also the recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Tamira Patra and Malcolm Adiseshiah awards.