Freedom fighter K. Bashyam Iyengar remembered

Residents of Serankulam village panchayat on Wednesday remembered K. Bashyam Iyengar who replaced the Union Jack on the Fort St.George flag mast with the Indian flag during the colonial era.

A replica of the Fort St.George flag mast was erected near the public library building in the village and the tri-colour was hoisted on it by the Village Panchayat president, Amudha, as part of the Republic Day celebrations held at the village on Wednesday.

K. Bashyam Iyengar was born at Serankulam near Mannargudi. He had replaced the Union Jack on the 150 feet high mast with the Indian flag on January 26, 1932. He was arrested by the British who had awarded rigorous imprisonment to him.

Bashyam, who was affectionately called by his friends as Arya, refused to accept the pension doled out to freedom fighters after Independence and died at the age of 93.


