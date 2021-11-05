Freed fishermen reach home

PUDUKOTTAI

Two fishermen of the district who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month on the charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) returned home in the early hours on Friday after being freed by the Sri Lankan government authorities.

The duo Suganthan (23) and Arockia Xavier (32) ventured into the sea for fishing along with Rajkiran (30) in a mechanised vessel on October 18. When they were fishing close to the IMBL near Katchatheevu, a Sri Lankan patrol vessel intercepted their boat.

The boat collided with the Sri Lankan vessel in which Rajkiran fell into the sea and died. The body of Rajkiran was subsequently found and later repatriated to Kottaipattinam a few days after the incident.

Suganthan and Arockia Xavier were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of crossing the IMBL and subsequently arrested.

Coastal Security Group sources said Suganthan and Arockia Xavier were freed by the Sri Lankan government authorities and were sent to Chennai from Colombo by a flight in the early hours on Thursday.

After landing in Chennai, the two fishermen came by bus to Pattukottai where they were received by the Fisheries Department officials. Thereafter, they were brought back home in the early hours on Friday, said a Fisheries Department official. While Suganthan hails from Kottaipattinam, Arockia Xavier is from Rettaiyalam near Kottaipattinam.