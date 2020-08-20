Free webinar on career opportunities tomorrow

The next in The Hindu Education Plus series of free webinars on ‘Current and emerging career opportunities,’ presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will focus on agriculture.

The second webinar of the series will be held from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on August 22. K. Ramasamy, Director, Faculty and Academics at SRM IST; J. P. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu; and K. Alagusundaram, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Engineering), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, will be the key speakers. The session will be moderated by Venky Vembu, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

The session is open to students of classes IX, X, XI and XII.To register, visit http://bit.ly/THAGRI or scan the QR code.