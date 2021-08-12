Free travel scheme for women hits autorickshaws the hardest

Tiruchi

12 August 2021

It is a blow for us particularly when our revenue has come down due to lockdown restrictions: drivers

The fortunes of autorickshaws and share autorickshaws seem to have dwindled in Tiruchi after the introduction of free travel scheme for women in the State-owned transport corporation buses.

Free travel for women was among the major poll promises implemented by the DMK government soon after assuming office. Though women were permitted to travel free in government buses from the second week of May, they could hardly enjoy the benefit due to the lockdown. Once the State government granted a green signal to operate buses after lifting the lockdown partially, women began to travel in city and town buses free of cost.

While the move was well received by women commuters, it has had its impact on the patronage of autorickshaws and share autorickshaws. It is said that the number of women travelling in share autos and autorickshaws has come down by nearly 50%.and 25% respectively. Before the introduction of the free travel scheme, many women workers, mainly construction workers, servers and cooks working in restaurants and housemaids, travelled in share autos. Now, most of them have switched over to government buses to reach their destinations.

Similarly, a section of women office goers, who had no personal vehicles, preferred autorickshaws before the free travel scheme. They too have began using the free travel benefits, thereby hitting the customer base of auto rickshaws.

“We clearly notice a drop in women passengers. Except for apartment dwellers and relatively affordable customers, others invariably prefer to travel in government buses. It is a blow for us particularly when our revenue has come under severe strain due to the lockdown restrictions,” says R. Durai, an autorickshaw driver in Srirangam.

A share auto operator at Central Bus Stand said that he used to transport more than 120-130 women a day from Central Bus Stand to K.K. Nagar before the free travel scheme was introduced. Now, it has come down to 20 to 30 a day. It has ultimately brought down the revenue collection to a great extent.

S. Rengarajan, district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Tiruchi, said that while the free travel scheme had benefited women in general, it had severely affected the revenue of autorickshaws and share autos. The State government must come forward to compensate the loss by way of diesel subsidy, he said.