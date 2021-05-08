Free travel for women welcomed

08 May 2021 20:29 IST

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees and Legal Hirers Welfare Association, affiliated to the AITUC, has welcomed the implementation of free travel for women in town services operation by the State Transport Corporations from May 8 but also issued a note of caution to the government by drawing its attention towards the precarious financial situation of the Corporations.

In a statement issued here on May 8, the association’s Kumbakonam unit has pointed out that for the past 10 years the transport corporations were facing severe financial constraints as the gap between income and expenditure widened day by day. This had led to an unsavoury situation of the employees and retired employees unable to realize their rightful financial benefits.

Hence, the State government taking into consideration all these aspects should allocate sufficient funds to the corporations to upgrade the public transport service and as well as protect the corporations, it added.

The association had also urged the government to complete the 14th Wage Talks and fulfil the demands such as the hike in dearness allowance, disbursement of 65 months DA arrears, clubbing of DA with the pension, clearing the applications for employment on compassionate ground pending for more than 15 years, free health insurance for transport corporation employees and revival of the old pension scheme.