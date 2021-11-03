Free training for IBPS exam

THANJAVUR

The SASTRA Academy for Growth and Excellence (SAGE) has decided to provide free training for all those appearing for examinations conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainees in December.

Earlier, SAGE had announced that a six-day training session will be conducted for the physically challenged residing in Thanjavur district and have enrolled their names for the examinations.

In a press release on Wednesday, it has said all candidates residing in the district and aspiring to take up the IBPS examinations to be held in December can join the free training programme to be held from November 15 to 20.

The training programme will be conducted at SASTRA, Thirumalaisamudhram, and Srinivasa Ramanujan Centre, Kumbakonam, to assist the aspirants in preparing themselves for the IBPS preliminary examinations.