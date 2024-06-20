Free stem cell treatment programme for elderly women launched

A charitable programme to provide free stem cell treatment to one destitute widow above the age of 60 suffering from arthritis, every month, was launched by a city physician at Maruti Hospital in Tiruchi on Thursday.

V.R. Ravi, orthopaedic surgeon and stem cell therapy specialist of Maruti Hospital, is funding the monthly initiative in memory of his late wife, Dr. Vidya Ravi. Four women physicians who excelled in stem cell therapy were also presented with awards on the occasion.

At the gathering, Dr. Ravi said, “Severe joint pain in old age can be a big disadvantage, especially for elderly women from economically weaker sections of society. Modern stem cell treatment can improve the quality of their lives without joint replacement surgery.” The first beneficiary was treated for osteoarthritis on Thursday afternoon at the hospital.

Awards were conferred on Rosy Vennila, who established a research lab for stem cell treatment of liver disease at the Stanley Hospital, Chennai, Namitha Rajkumar, who guided the ophthalmologists as chief director of the Government Regional Eye Hospital in Egmore, in providing Limbal stem cell treatment to visually challenged persons, Nayana Patel, leading gynaecologist from Anand, Gujarat, who has used stem cell to treat infertility, and Samatha Bhat who is leading the STEMPEUTICS stem cell lab in Manipal, Karnataka.

The awards were given away by M.S. Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association, Shibu Varkey, secretary, Tiruchi Ophthalmologist Society, and Gomathi, president, IMA women’s wing, Tiruchi, among others.

A panel discussion on stem cell treatment across various disciplines was also held as part of the event.