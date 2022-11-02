Free skill training programme

Applications are invited for admission to the one-year certificate programme on CNC Machining, forging, welding and desktop computer training with a stipend offered at SASTRA Deemed University.

This free certificate programme forms part of the National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship conceived and implemented by the Union Ministry of Skill development and Entrepreneurship. All those who have passed the VIII standard are eligible to join this course where a monthly stipend of ₹5000 will be given to the trainees who will be undergoing the training at the Shanmugha Precision Forging, Thirumalaisamudhram.

A certificate will be issued to the trainees after the completion of the programme which will qualify them for employment or help them institute their own unit depending on the training module they had chosen.

In addition to the monthly stipend, lunch will also be served to the trainees during their training. Interested persons shall have to register their names on or before November 11 by dialling 99949 67805 or 63837 55260 or by visiting the SPF, Thirumalaisamudhram, according to a University release.