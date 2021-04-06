Free ride to voters back

Transportation of voters, a practice banned by Election Commission, appears to have made a comeback with relaxation given to senior citizens.

The ECI permitted senior citizens to use personal or sponsored transport to reach polling booths. Quick to grab the opportunity, some share-ride companies teamed up with government agencies and offered free ride to the polling booths and back home to certain categories of the electorate.

The opportunity was cleverly utilised by some political parties who extended the ‘service’ to the entire family of senior citizens.

While vehicles pressed for the service did not sport any party symbol in urban areas, they clearly displayed their political affiliation in rural places. Some general voters were seen riding two-wheelers up to the main gate of the polling stations.