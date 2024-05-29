GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free private museum showcases vintage vehicles and antiques in Tiruchi

Published - May 29, 2024 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors check out restored two-wheelers at DJ Vintage Museum on Birds Road in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Visitors check out restored two-wheelers at DJ Vintage Museum on Birds Road in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

City businessman D.J. Venkatesh Durai launched a museum featuring vintage motorbikes, cars, coins, stamps and antiques on Wednesday, unveiling a personal collection that he has been building for several decades.

“The museum will be open on Friday and Saturday from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. from this week, throughout the year. Admission is free, as we hope many family and student groups will pay us a visit,” Mr. Durai told The Hindu.

Set on 6,000 sq.ft plot of land on Birds Road, the ‘DJ Alagendran Vintage Museum’ features over 60 motorcycles dating from the 1940s until the 1970s.

Mr. Durai’s fascination with old vehicles began when he joined the family’s automotive spare parts business in the 1980s. Field trips to canvass for clients showed him old vehicles that were headed for oblivion, inspiring him to scout for specialist repairers.

Most of the vehicles in Mr. Durai’s museum have been refitted with original parts and are in a running condition and permitted to be driven briefly on public roads during special occasions.

The museum contains display areas for Mr. Durai’s coin and stamp collections. Antique furniture and clocks are part of the exhibits.

