ADVERTISEMENT

Free petrol offered for reciting Thamizhthai Vazhthu

Updated - October 22, 2024 05:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Flawless recitation of Thamizhthai Vazhthu fetched two litres of petrol free of cost as a reward for 25 two-wheeler riders at Thanjavur on Sunday.

A non-governmental organisation, Jyothi Trust, Thanjavur, conducted an awareness campaign at a local petrol bunk on Sunday, highlighting the advantages of wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers.

As part of the campaign, the trust announced that two litres of petrol would be offered free of cost to two-wheeler riders who recite Thamizhthai Vazhthu flawlessly, and twenty-five motorists availed the offer by reciting the song without any mistake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US