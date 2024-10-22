GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Free petrol offered for reciting Thamizhthai Vazhthu

Published - October 22, 2024 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Flawless recitation of Thamizhthai Vazhthu fetched two litres of petrol free of cost as a reward for 25 two-wheeler riders at Thanjavur on Sunday.

A non-governmental organisation, Jyothi Trust, Thanjavur, conducted an awareness campaign at a local petrol bunk on Sunday, highlighting the advantages of wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers.

As part of the campaign, the trust announced that two litres of petrol would be offered free of cost to two-wheeler riders who recite Thamizhthai Vazhthu flawlessly, and twenty-five motorists availed the offer by reciting the song without any mistake.

