Free paediatric cardiac camp on September 30

A camp to screen infants and children for cardiac disease has been planned on September 30 at R. K. Hospital, V. O. C. Nagar, Thanjavur.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday, Dr. Usha Nandini and Dr. S. Maniram Krishna of Tiny Hearts Fetal and Paediatric Cardiac Centre said that nearly 200 infants and children affected by cardiac problems have undergone treatment at the Centre since its inception two years ago.

As awareness of advanced facilities to detect and cure the disorder at an early stage was lacking among the parents, the Centre has planned a camp on September 30 for such infants at R. K. Hospital, Thanjavur.

The Centre has also entered into a tie up with the Apollo Children’s Hospital, Chennai, for providing advanced treatment, if required, to the affected infants/children.

Participating in the media interaction, Dr. Neville Solomon, Chief Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, said that the camp was being organised for not only creating public awareness about paediatric cardiac problems but also to imbibe confidence among families having infants/children suffering from cardiac problems, if any, that medical procedure expenses would not be a hurdle in treating the disease as it would require just a few lakhs of rupees.

Surgery, if required, could be performed using the comprehensive health insurance scheme implemented by the government and by tapping the financial assistance extended by the Apollo Group of Hospitals to the deserving families, he added.