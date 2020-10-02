Free online training classes for police constable selection

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here will conduct online training classes for candidates who had applied for the posts of Grade -II Police Constables, Firemen and Jail Warders to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board in December. The free online training classes will begin on October 5 at the District Employment Office here.
The classes would be conducted by engaging experienced tutors in the respective subjects and those who had successfully cleared competitive examinations, an official press release said. The subject notes and previous years model question papers would be provided to those attending the classes. Model tests would be conducted at periodic intervals for the candidates.
Interested candidates could enroll their names and other information in the email address deo.pki.gmail.com or by contacting the centre in the telephone number 04322-222287 or by approaching in person to the office and register their WhatsApp number, the release added.
