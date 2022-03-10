Free medical camp at SASTRA

Free medical consultation will be provided at the camp to be organised in memory of the Founder Chancellor of the SASTRA University, S. Ramachandran at Thanjavur and Kumbakonam on March 11 and 12, respectively.

According to a University release, a team led by the vice-chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Medical University, Chennai. J. S. N. Moorthy will be providing medical advice to the patients suffering from cardiac, neurology and ENT related problems at the camp to be held at the SASTRA Thanjavur campus on Friday and at the Kumbakonam campus on Saturday.

People from economically weaker sections in the Thanjavur district requiring surgery will be identified and the cost of surgery will be sponsored by the University, the release added.