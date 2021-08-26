Free farm power connection holders can earn ₹40,000 per annum: Collector

‘Solar-powered pump set facility must be linked with electricity grid’

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Thursday said free farm power connection holders could earn up to ₹40,000 as additional income annually if they installed solar-powered irrigation pump sets.

Under the Centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) ‘C’ scheme, which proposed solarisation of 10 lakh grid-connected agriculture pump sets, 60% of the cost of installation of solar-powered irrigation pump sets (up to 11 Kilowatt) would be extended as a subsidy, the Collector said in a press release.

Further, if the beneficiaries were not able to bring in the remaining 40% from their own funds, they would be assisted to avail the remaining amount as loan from banking institutions at a lower interest rate, he added.

Existing free farm power supply connection and consenting to link the solar-powered pump set facility with the electricity grid were prime criteria to be fulfilled by beneficiaries.

Claiming that linking the pump set facility with the grid would help realise around ₹40,000 per year, , Mr. Dinesh said the beneficiaries would continue to receive free farm power supply.

Further, it would help farmers take up cultivation in a larger extent and tapping of solar energy to run irrigation pump sets would reduce dependency on conventional power generation and supply network for agriculture activities.

Aspiring free farm power connection holders can contact the Assistant Engineer, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency, District Collectorate, Thanjavur (email: tnj@teda.in – mobile numbers: 93852 90529 or 93852 90530).