Free eye camp held for The Hindu Group’s distribution agents

Published - September 20, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

M.D.K. Ramalingam, medical director, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital in Tiruchi, presents a beneficiary with the Privilege Cards distributed as part of The Hindu Group’s 146th anniversary celebration on Friday. L. N. Ganapathy Subramanian, assistant manager of the hospital, and B. Ashok are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A free eye camp was organised by The Hindu Group of Publications for agents, sub-agents, and retailers engaged in distributing its products here on Friday as part of the company’s 146th anniversary, observed as Values Day. The eye camp was organised at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Thillai Nagar, in the city.

‘Privilege Cards’, which entitle beneficiaries and their family members to avail free check-up and discounts on surgery and opticals, were distributed to The Hindu Group’s agents at the programme. Approximately 1,300 families are expected to benefit under the initiative. The concessions can be availed till December 31, 2026.

In his address, M.D.K. Ramalingam, Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, elaborated on ways to take care of one’s eyesight. Hospital assistant manager L.N. Ganapathy Subramanian was present.

