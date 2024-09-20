Free eye camp held for The Hindu Group’s distribution agents

A free eye camp was organised by The Hindu Group of Publications for agents, sub-agents, and retailers engaged in distributing its products here on Friday as part of the company’s 146th anniversary, observed as Values Day. The eye camp was organised at Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Thillai Nagar, in the city.

‘Privilege Cards’, which entitle beneficiaries and their family members to avail free check-up and discounts on surgery and opticals, were distributed to The Hindu Group’s agents at the programme. Approximately 1,300 families are expected to benefit under the initiative. The concessions can be availed till December 31, 2026.

In his address, M.D.K. Ramalingam, Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, elaborated on ways to take care of one’s eyesight. Hospital assistant manager L.N. Ganapathy Subramanian was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.