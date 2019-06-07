Tiruchirapalli

Free distribution of alluvial soil begins

Food Minister, R. Kamaraj inaugurating free distribution of alluvial soil at Vaduvur lake on Thursday.

‘During the last season 75,000 cubic feet of soil was dug out’

The district administration has resumed distribution of alluvial soil from waterbodies free of cost to farmers.

Inaugurating the initiative at Vaduvur lake recently, State Food Minister R. Kamaraj said that during the last agricultural season about 75,000 cubic feet of soil was dug out from 13 hectares out of the lake bed spread over 316 hectares and was distributed to the ryots.

Desilting of the lake has also been taken up, the Minister said. Collector T. Anand and other officials were also present on the occasion.

