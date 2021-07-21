Free COVID-19 care kits for home quarantined patients

Free COVID-19 care kits are to be distributed to patients in home quarantine in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts by Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangam, Tiruvarur.

The kit comprising a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, vapouriser, face masks, sanitiser, soap, immunity booster powders and tablets worth ₹1,500 has been sponsored by Ramakrishna Mission Students’ Home, Chennai, which launched free distribution of the kits in Chennai on June 1.

Those who wish to avail the free kit should approach the Seva Sangam within five days of declaration of RTPCR test result with permission to remain in home quarantine by district health authorities or local civic body.

Desirous patients can contact Vijayakumar, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangam, K.T.R. Office, Inooru Pillaiyar Kovil North Street, Vijayapuram, Tiruvarur (mobile number: 095664 14475), according to a press release from the Sangam.

Meanwhile, Thanjvaur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Wednesday visited Manambuchavadi in corporation limits where a family was ordered to remain in home quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner, K. Saravanakumar, the Collector enquired with the family members about the condition of the patient and whether the civic body/health department personnel deputed to look after their requirements had done so.

Later, he inspected containment measures implemented by the civic body at Jabamalaipuram where seven members of a family had tested positive and were undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College hospital, according to an official release.