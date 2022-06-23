The District Central Library and its Readers Forum will conduct free coaching classes for candidates appearing for the SSLC supplementary examinations from July 2.

Students, who had failed in the recently held SSLC examinations, can join the coaching classes to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The classes would be coordinated by S. Sivakumar, former Principal, District Education and Training Centre, Kancheepuram.

Candidates who wish to undergo the coaching can register their names by appearing in person along with their parents at the District Library before June 30, S. Dhanalakshmi, Librarian, District Central Library, said. For more details, dial 6383690730.