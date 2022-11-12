Free coaching helps 74 aspirants clear TNPSC Group II preliminary exam

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 12, 2022 19:14 IST

In an encouraging development, 74 students who attended free coaching classes at the District Central Library in Tiruchi and 80 pupils from branch libraries in Manapparai, Lalgudi, Musiri, Thottiyam, Athavathur, Mettupalayam, T. Kannanur and Alathur, have passed the preliminary exam of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II examination.

“We are happy to see the hard work of the aspirants bearing fruit. Since questions pertain to nearly every school curriculum subject from Class 6 to 12, the candidates need to be familiar with a diverse range of topics. Learning materials for the competitive government exams are available in our library. We also allow students to bring their own textbooks for preparation,” A.P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, told The Hindu.

For R. Venkateswaran, 35, one of the successful aspirants, passing the preliminary exams has given him the impetus to start preparing for the mains scheduled for February 2023. “I was inspired by my elder sister and some friends, who passed these exams and are now in government postings that give them the authority to serve the public. After working for several years in software industry, I decided to give up my job and write TNPSC exams,” he said.

He appreciated the arrangements made by the District Central Library for exam preparation. “With extended hours and special classes, the atmosphere was conducive to focus on the subjects,” Mr. Venkateswaran said.

Free coaching classes were conducted by N.R. IAS Academy, and supported by Rotary Phoenix and the library’s Readers’ Forum.

