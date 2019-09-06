TIRUVARUR

The District Employment Exchange, Tiruvarur, will hereafter be called District Employment and Career Guidance Centre.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector, T. Anand has said that the government had recently issued an order tweaking the functioning of DEEs by adding two additional posts in every Employment Exchange in the State to guide the youth searching for employment or aspiring to become entrepreneur.

The newly appointed staff would be conducting skill improvement counselling on Mondays, awareness camps on employment opportunities and competitive examinations at schools and colleges on Tuesdays, free coaching for competitive examinations on Wednesdays, entrepreneurship awareness programmes on Thursdays and private job melas on Fridays.

The Collector called upon the youth in Tiruvarur district to make best use of the services offered at the DECG Centre for betterment of their life.