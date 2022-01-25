Free coaching class for constable recruitment

There are over 16,000 applicants for 390 vacancies

The free coaching class for the forthcoming police constable recruitment is under way at Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School in Karaikal.

The district administration initiated the programme on Monday in the wake of the Puducherry government’s notification that 390 vacancies would be filled in Group 'C' Non Gazetter (Non-Ministerial) Grade.

Collector Arjun Sharma said the free coaching would aim at preparing aspiring youth, including women, in the district for the written and physical screening tests.

Candidates were permitted to take part in the free coaching classes by producing their hall ticket. Coaching for the tests would be imparted through experts in the field, he said in a press release.

In each category, 33% of horizontal reservation has been provided for women, alongside similar quota for meritorious sportspersons and ex-servicemen.

On Monday, classes for physical efficiency test was conducted from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The written test was conducted for a two-hour duration from 6 p.m. The schedule would be in force till Saturday, Mr. Arjun Sharma said.

COVID-19 positive candidates with eligibility for the post had been instructed to appear for certificte verification on February 21. Prior to that, these candidates would be required to upload the scanned copy of their positive reports to SP Recruitment Cell, Puducherry.

The alternate date for such candidates would be allotted as per safety protocols and intimated to them individually through electronic media/email, according to a press release issued by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Government of Puducherry.

The Police Department published a list of provisionally eligible candidates earlier this month.

A total of 13,970 candidates were found to be eligible. As many as 2,367 applications were rejected, most of them on the grounds of ‘Other State’ residency.