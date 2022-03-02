Free central library membership for women on March 8

Women who visit the District Central Library in the city on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 would be offered free membership.

The caution deposit for the women, who are enrolled as members of the library on the day, would be borne by the Readers Forum of the library, S. Dhanalakshmi, Librarian, District Central Library, said in a press release.

The Library would also conduct an essay writing competition on the topic of ‘Library in my life,’ for women to share their experience on how libraries had been useful in their lives. Cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 would be awarded to the top three entries. Those interested in participating in the competition can register their names by March 7 either in person or by dialing 0431-2702242.

The contest would be held at 10.30 a.m. on March 8 and it would be followed by an interaction on ‘Women and library.’ A special book exhibition for women would also be organised as part of the event.