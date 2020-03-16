Free breakfast scheme launched

16 March 2020 19:08 IST

THANJAVUR

The Khadir Mohideen Group of Educational Institutions, Adhiramapattinam, has launched a free breakfast scheme at Khadir Mohideen College on Sunday as part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of the college founder Haji S.M.S.Shaik Jalaludeen.

Students can avail breakfast in the college canteen free of cost under the scheme, targetting poor students hailing from villages located around Adhiramapattinam. For availing the scheme, the students have to register their names at the college office where tokens would be given to them. On submission of the token at the canteen, they could avail the breakfast.

Advertising

Advertising

“As on Monday, nearly 10% of the total student strength of around 3000 students in the college had registered their names to avail free breakfast”, sources said.

The former Judge of Madras High Court K.N.Basha who launched the scheme on Sunday also declared opened the S.M.S.Shaik Jalaludeen Centenary gateway at the college. The Correspondent and Secretary of AVVM Sri Pushpam College K.Thulasiah Vandayar released a souvenir on the occasion.

Members of Parliament, S.S.Palanimanickam and S.Thirunavukkarasar, the Handlooms Minister, O.S.Manian, college Secretary, S.J.Abdul Hassan and others participated in the function.