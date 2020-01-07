Free breakfast programme launched

Students appearing for public examinations through government schools will receive free breakfast offered by Sevalaya.

Sevalaya is already implementing the free breakfast scheme in government schools for the past five years. From this year, students appearing for class 10, Plus one and Plus 2 examinations will also receive free breakfast at their institutions under the scheme supported by sponsors, according to a press release.

The new initiative was launched at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thanjavur, by District Education Officer M. Ramakrishnan. District Social Welfare Officer K. Rajeshwari and others participated in the inaugural function.