Free booster dose camps commence in delta region

The 75-day free booster dose camps commenced in Tiruvarur district on Friday.

Launching the camp at the District Collectorate here, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has said that a total of 1,27,921 persons have been identified as eligible persons to receive the booster COVID-19 vaccine dose in Tiruvarur district.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, those who had taken the second dose of novel coronavirus prevention vaccination were eligible to get the booster vaccination jab after six months from the date of second dose of vaccination.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to provide booster vaccination doses to eligible persons, from 18 to 59 years, at Government hospitals and primary health care centres during the campaign period. She added that the camps launched on July 15 would culminate on September 30.

At the same time, the Collector urged the people to follow standard operating procedures such as wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently with sanitisers and maintaining social distance even though the number of identification of novel coronavirus cases had registered a slump.

Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K. Kalaivanan received the booster vaccination jab at the inauguration of a free booster dose camp inaugurated by the Collector at the District Collectorate.