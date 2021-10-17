Free ambulance service launched

Karaikal

17 October 2021 21:22 IST

A free ambulance service has been launched in Karaikal district at the initiative of the Karaikal Unit of Anti-Corruption Movement.

The service will be provided to the destitute and the downtrodden people who do not possess family card, and will serve as a support system for the Karaikal District Disaster Management Department at times of exigencies, S. Anandkumar, State President, Indian Anti-Corruption Movement, said.

Those eligible to avail this free ambulance service can do so by dialling 9366666454, he said.

Karai Ambulance Service Center has dedicated its ambulance to the Anti-Corruption Movement of India for free service.