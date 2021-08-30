Free 2GB data scheme in limbo

College principals are waiting with bated breath to know if the State government would continue with the free 2GB data scheme initiated at the start of this year by the previous regime to facilitate online interface between teachers and students during the lockdown.

The free data card scheme infused a modicum of vibrancy into the otherwise lacklustre online teaching-learning process. The scheme, which took effect on January 10, benefitted nearly 10 lakh students for a period of four months.

Last month, the colleges furnished data pertaining to intermediate and final year UG students and final year PG students to the Directorate of Collegiate Education in compliance with an official directive purportedly for implementing the scheme. However, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, the implementing authority, has not indicated about the continuity of the scheme, a principal said.

There is apprehension among college heads that delay in implementation of the scheme despite the start of the academic year has a bearing on the decision of the higher education department to conduct in-person classes from September, a senior professor said.

Going by the Standard Operating Procedure, in-person classes must be conducted only for 50% of the students on a rotational basis on alternate days. The higher education department has not yet clarified whether or not those not attending the class must be engaged in online class. “It is difficult to engage 50% of the students in the classroom and the rest in online mode. Nevertheless, sustaining the free data scheme has become a necessity,” principal of a local government arts and science college said.

The scheme lapsed in April. “It is another matter that even the 2GB free data is insufficient for day-long online teaching-learning. Ideally, 3GB free data a day would suit the purpose of online education in higher educational institutions. The government must at least continue with the free provision 2GB data a day in the interests of rural students,” said another principal of a leading government-aided arts and science college.