Framing of charges against accused in 2016 blast case postponed

Case adjourned to April 28

March 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Framing of charges against the four accused in the case relating to a massive explosion in a private explosives factory at T. Murungapatti village near Uppilliyapuram in the district in December 2016 which led to the death of 19 workers has been postponed.

Prosecution sources said all the four accused including the company’s managing director R. Vijayakannan did not appear before the First Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday. The case has been adjourned to April 28.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court had passed an order on January 30 for framing of charges against the four accused on March 10.  The case which was initially registered by the Uppilliyapuram police was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch CID to take up investigation. 

