FPO members undergo managerial skill training

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 21, 2022 16:57 IST

About 20 members of the Thendral Farmers Producers Organisation, Lalgudi, were exposed to various aspects of managerial skills at a two-day managerial skill development programme at the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC&RI) in Tiruchi recently.

C. Vanniarajan, Dean, ADAC&RI, urged the FPO members to explore the feasibility of exporting farm produce to meet the requirement of the migrant Tamil population abroad. Besides technical sessions on various aspects of management, a demonstration on the use of drones in agriculture was also organised as part of the programme.

G. Saravanan, Deputy Director of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, P. Senthilkumar, Head, Department of Social Sciences, ADAC&RI, addressed the participants led by P. Sindhuja, CEO of the FPO.

