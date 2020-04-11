FPO launches mobile retail sale of vegetables, banana

TIRUCHI

A couple of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) of Tiruchi district have launched mobile retail outlets to sell vegetables and bananas to residents at their doorsteps during the lock down period.

While the Tiruchi Malaikottai Farmers Producers Company has ventured into vegetable sales in Tiruchi city, the Tamil Nadu Banana Growers FPC has started selling banana in the rural areas of Tiruchi and Namakkal districts.

The initiative was part of the measures ordered by Collector S.Sivarasu to enable residents purchase vegetables and fruits at their doorsteps and prevent overcrowding at the markets. The move to sell bananas through the FPC was intended to help banana growers reeling under a slump in the price of the fruit due to the lockdown.

According to G.Chakravarthi, chairman, Malaikottai FPC, the first day of the sale through a mini goods carrier on Thursday met with an overwhelming response from residents as they started the sale near Irattai Vaical on Vayalur Road and ended at Thennur.

“The demand is very high. We plan to add three or four vehicles so as to serve more areas such as Tiruverumbur. We also plan to launch a mobile outlet at Manachanallur soon,” Mr.Chakravarthi said.

The company, which has about 800 shareholding farmers as members, sources locally grown vegetables and fruits from its members and other farmers. Hill grown vegetables such as beetroot and carrot are purchased from wholesale dealers.

“We sell at a very nominal price and are not looking at profits in the venture at this stage,” he said. The vegetables and fruits are procured from farmers in Manachanallur, Tiruverumbur, Manikandam and Andhanallur areas.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Banana Growers FPC based at M.Puthur near Thottiyam has started selling banana through mobile outlets in villages in and around Thottiyam in Tiruchi district and in some villages in Namakkal district as well.

“Currently we have deployed three goods vehicles for retail sales and each vehicle sells about 1.5 to 2 tonnes of the fruits a day. We sell the fruit at a nominal price, lesser than the market price,” said A.Subramanian, Treasurer of the FPC.

According to Mr.Subramanian the initiative has brought some succour to the banana growers, who were severely hit by the lockdown and fall in demand, which have come right at the time of harvest. Instead of being forced to sell the banana at throwaway prices as low as ₹3 a kg, the mobile sale of the company fetches them up to ₹10 a kg, he said.

He points out even this was possible only after the district administration took steps to issue passes to vehicles transporting banana. The company procures the banana, mostly poovan variety, from its members and sells in the villages. It also transports some quantity to markets in Kerala and Karnataka.

The lockdown had hit the FPC too badly. The company has been making value added products such as dry banana, banana fig, powder, juice, cookies and energy drinks. Some of the products were even exported. But production has come to a standstill now as the products could not be delivered to the buyers.

The company also runs a Primary Processing Centre which has a cold storage, grading and sort yards and other necessary infrastructure. This too lies idle. “If we get major orders, we have the infrastructure to deliver,” said Mr.Subramanian. But as of now, such possibility seems far fetched.

Mr.Subramanian suggests that the government can procure banana from farmers and supply to essential workers, including health workers and patients at hospitals. “If handling perishable fruits is a problem, we can supply dry bananas or banana figs,” he said.