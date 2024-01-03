ADVERTISEMENT

FPO awareness programme held

January 03, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness programme highlighting the advantages that farmers could derive by forming farmers producers organisations (FPO) was held at Rishiyur hamlet near Needamangalam.

According to an official release from the Chola Nadu Farmers Producers Organisation, farmers from Rishiyur, Perambur, Devankudi, Mullaivasal and other villages around Needamangalam participated in the event held on Wednesday where the Agriculture Deputy Director (Agriculture Marketing), Tiruvarur, R. Charumathi gave a brief note on the advantages of instituting a FPO and other schemes implemented for the betterment of farming community.

The founder and president of Chola Nadu FPO, RKM Senthil Umaiyarasi urged the marketing services offered by the Agriculture Marketing department through the regulated market system. He had also suggested that the FPOs could foray into the avenue of marketing urea and other fertilizers apart from marketing the agricultural produce and value added products of agriculture produce manufactured by the FPO members.

