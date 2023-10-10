Four youths held for murdering elderly woman and stealing valuables

October 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four youths, including three college students, have been held in connection with a murder for gain case reported at Thottiyam in May wherein an elderly woman was found murdered in her house and gold jewels weighing over 63 sovereigns and ₹10 lakh in cash were reported stolen.

Three among them were 20 years old each and another was 18 years old. The partially decomposed body of the victim, K. Rajeswari, 65, was found in her house at Madura Nagar in Thottiyam with her mouth gagged with a piece of cloth and her hands and legs tied with cloth. Acting on a complaint from the elderly woman’s son Manikandan, the Thottiyam police registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 454 (house break-in) and 380 (theft).

A police press release said a special police team acting on secret information that some suspicious persons had come in a car to Ramji Nagar area and mortgaging jewels went to the spot immediately and conducted inquiries. They also examined the mobile numbers of the suspects and interrogated them on Tuesday. The four belonging to Thottiyam confessed to have murdered the elderly woman murder and stealing gold jewels and cash from her house.

The release further said Rajeswari had scolded the elder brother and mother of one of the four persons. He bore a grudge against Rajeswari and decided to murder the woman in the company of his friends. About 38 sovereigns of gold jewels, 80 grams of silver articles, a mobile phone, cash amounting to ₹48,000 and a car which was alleged to have been bought using the stolen money were confiscated. Further investigation was on.