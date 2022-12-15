Four youths arrested by cyber crime police

December 15, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police in Karur district on Thursday arrested four teenagers for extortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, V. Surendar, 28, of Thanthonrimalai had received a phone call a few days ago and the caller introduced himself as Murugan, Sub Inspector from Tambaram crime police station. Summoning him to Chennai to ostensibly inquire him about some pornographic content in a social messaging platform, the caller asked him to pay Rs.5000 online for avoiding arrest. Surendar transferred the amount to the mentioned number. The caller had demanded more money from Surendar and threatened him that he would be for colluding with the pornographic filming gang, if he failed to pay up.

Sensing foul play over the phone calls, Surendar subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. Acting on it, a police team arrested four teenagers in Vadavalli in Coimbatore. They were said to have indulged in similar crimes in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Erode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US