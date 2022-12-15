  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Four youths arrested by cyber crime police

December 15, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police in Karur district on Thursday arrested four teenagers for extortion.

According to sources, V. Surendar, 28, of Thanthonrimalai had received a phone call a few days ago and the caller introduced himself as Murugan, Sub Inspector from Tambaram crime police station. Summoning him to Chennai to ostensibly inquire him about some pornographic content in a social messaging platform, the caller asked him to pay Rs.5000 online for avoiding arrest. Surendar transferred the amount to the mentioned number. The caller had demanded more money from Surendar and threatened him that he would be for colluding with the pornographic filming gang, if he failed to pay up.

Sensing foul play over the phone calls, Surendar subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. Acting on it, a police team arrested four teenagers in Vadavalli in Coimbatore. They were said to have indulged in similar crimes in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Erode.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.