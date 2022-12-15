Four youths arrested by cyber crime police

December 15, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KARUR

The cyber crime police in Karur district on Thursday arrested four teenagers for extortion.

According to sources, V. Surendar, 28, of Thanthonrimalai had received a phone call a few days ago and the caller introduced himself as Murugan, Sub Inspector from Tambaram crime police station. Summoning him to Chennai to ostensibly inquire him about some pornographic content in a social messaging platform, the caller asked him to pay Rs.5000 online for avoiding arrest. Surendar transferred the amount to the mentioned number. The caller had demanded more money from Surendar and threatened him that he would be for colluding with the pornographic filming gang, if he failed to pay up.

Sensing foul play over the phone calls, Surendar subsequently lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police. Acting on it, a police team arrested four teenagers in Vadavalli in Coimbatore. They were said to have indulged in similar crimes in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Erode.