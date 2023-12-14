Four years on, no big ticket investment yet in Tiruchi as part of defence corridor project

December 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four years have gone by since the launch of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Defence Corridor (TNIDC) project. But, Tiruchi, one of the five nodal cities of the project, is yet to get any big ticket investment.

It was with the view of encouraging entrepreneurs to scale up their contribution to domestic Defence production that the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Tamil Nadu Industrial Defence Corridor Project in Tiruchi in 2019.

Taking into account the contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in supplying components for defence weaponry, the Centre had included Tiruchi along with Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Hosur in the defence corridor.

It was expected that the Centre and State governments would bring in big investments under the project besides setting up mechanical testing lab, research and development (R&D ) centres and other needed infrastructure. But, according to industry sources, no real large-scale or a dedicated medium enterprise, specialised in defence, aerospace, electronic or other related products has been set up in Tiruchi since the launch of the project. However, industry leaders here admit that some MSMEs had received encouraging orders for micro and macro components of certain defence products after the launch of the project.

“The cluster of fabrication units in Tiruchi can play a key role in contributing to defence production. But, they lack proper guidance, skilled manpower and facilitation in defence manufacturing,” says N. Kanagasabapathy, former president, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association.

Another industrialist said that big investment should have come to Tiruchi by this time. Other nodal cities such as Chennai and Coimbatore had received some moderate investments.

“Tiruchi has a great scope to attract large defence companies. But, there is still no sign of large companies being set up in Tiruchi. We, the MSMEs, have to contend with supplying some components to large companies that are specialised in defence manufacturing. The State government should devote space in the proposed global investor meet in Chennai to attract investments in Tiruchi,” the industrialist added.

